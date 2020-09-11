PTI govt determined to achieve `Quaid ka Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): The government of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) was determined to turn the country into “Quaid ka Pakistan” by undertaking far reaching policies and measures.

According to Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted to see the country as Islamic welfare state in a real sense.

He said the government was working under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan for changing the country according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said it was also the desire of the prime minister to make the country an Islamic welfare state in a real sense.

Prime Minister, Imran Khan had said Naya Pakistan’s vision was actually the vision of our great leader, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his address to Pakistan’s first constituent assembly, Quaid e Azam said, “If we want to make this great state of Pakistan happy and prosperous, we should wholly and solely concentrate on the well being of the people and especially of the poor.”

By following the vision of Quaid e Azam, the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf started Ehsaas programme to give financial assistance to poor segments of society.

And this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the government enhanced the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme from Rs 144 billion to Rs 203 bln.

Under the first phase of the programme, 12 million families were provided four-month stipend of Rs12,000. Now with the increase in its funds, the programme would facilitate around 17mln families.

“It means that almost half of the population of the country will be covered under the programme”, according to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar.

“The scope of emergency cash programme has been expanded to reach out to around 16.9 million deserving families with the increased budget of Rs203 billion.”

Quaid e Azam stressed on women empowerment and this government had taken many steps to improve the social and economic status of women.

The party created a women empowerment committee comprising of female legislators.

The committee had deliberated on the legislative, administrative and other measures needed to ensure protection of the women rights, provision of education, quality healthcare and equal opportunities for women in all the spheres of life as per party’s manifesto.