Provision of jobs through industrialization govt’s priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said it was the government’s top priority to provide jobs to the locals through promotion of industrialization under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He was addressing the signing ceremony of ‘Development Agreement of Rashakai Special Zone’. Earlier, he witnessed the signing of agreement.

The prime minister, on the occasion, congratulated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan over the agreement, which would prove a giant milestone not only for the province, but also for the whole country.

He said out of four industrial zones to be set up under CPEC, Rashakai was prioritized to encourage growth of industries and spur local jobs for the people at their doorsteps.

The prime minister mentioned that a United Nations survey had indicated that the KP province was leading the efforts at reduction of poverty.

He said often, the people went outside the country or other parts of the country for getting jobs and it was difficult phase for leaving behind a family and eke out.

“My government’s interest is definitely to provide job opportunities to the locals at their doorsteps,” he added.

The KP chief minister, ministers, members of the National Development and Reforms Commission (NDRC) China, CPEC Authority and other relevant high officials were present during the ceremony.

Referring to the strategic position of Pakistan in the wider regional connectivity with the Central Asian countries, he welcomed the commencement of intra-Afghan dialogue in Doha, and said Pakistan had played a vital role in the Afghan peace talks.

If there were peace, it would lead towards achievement of wider regional connectivity upto Central Asia, he said, adding the deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan recently visited Pakistan and they were keen for a railway line from Mazar Sharif to Peshawar.

Besides it, the ML-1 would prove vital in the regional connectivity reducing travelling distance between different cities of the country manifold, he said. It would also enhance the cargo activities, ease of doing and cost of doing business, he added.

Such a strategic location of Pakistan, the prime minister said, would prove beneficial for the trade and business activities and especially the KP province, which had been on the frontline in the war on terror and gave immense sacrifices.

About CPEC, the prime minister said they were moving forward from communication linkage to industrialization growth through agreements.

“Our next phase is industrialization. During 60s, the nationalization drive had affected the country‘s economy and exports. Our next way leads to industrialization.

The Chinese industry wanted to relocate and Pakistan offers very attractive environment with complete incentivization,” he added.