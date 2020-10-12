Promotion of social, cultural, religious values essential to tackle challenges of current era: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that since the promotion of society’s social, cultural and religious values was essential for tackling the challenges of current era, the religious scholars had vital role in that respect.

He said as the religious scholar have always fulfilled the duty of guiding the government and people in difficult times, they would continue to play their role in promoting Islamic values in the society, in tackling the challenges of present times and in checking sectarianism with the same spirit.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during the meeting with a delegation of renowned religious personalities from Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa, which called on him here.

He hoped that Ulema-e-Karam and religious personalities would also continue to support the government’s efforts in the fight against coronavirus and guide the masses about protective measures against COVID-19.

The delegation comprised Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Pir Shams ul Ameen, Pir Habibullah Shah, Pir Anwar Junaid Shah and Pirzada Junaid Ameen.