President urges masses to adopt SOPs for averting resurgence of COVID-19

QUETTA, Oct 23 (APP):President Arif Alvi on Friday said the corona virus situation was not alarming in the country and

urged people to opt for precautionary measures to avert resurgence of COVID-19.

“The situation in many countries is once again becoming a concern,” he said while talking to Governor Balochistan Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House.

He said “As a responsible nation, we have to follow precautionary measures to prevent the deadly virus.”

The Governor of Balochistan informed the President that teaching process had been initiated in the universities under standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the province.

Chief Secretary Balochistan apprised the meeting that the corona rate was 1.5 percent in Balochistan and positive tests had been been reported in 500 students. The current number of positive cases was 213 in the province, he added.

President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed the satisfaction over the steps taken by the government for prevention of coronavirus in Balochistan.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhr Imam, Provincial Ministers including Mir Saleem Khan Khusa, Noor Mohammad Dummar, Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (retd) Fazil Asghar and Secretary Agriculture Qambar Dashti were also present.