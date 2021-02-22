President urges Japan to avail abundant business opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Monday while highlighting Pakistan’s investment potential, underscored that Japan could avail abundant business opportunities in Pakistan, especially in sectors like agriculture, automobile, information technology and textile.

Talking to Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuniori Matsuda, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr here, the president said Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Japan as both the countries enjoyed cordial relations in various fields for decades, a President House press release said.

He said Japan enjoyed tremendous goodwill in Pakistan as the government and people of Pakistan highly valued the important contribution made by Japan in supporting development efforts in Pakistan.

The president expressed the desire to further enhance trade and economic relations for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

He appreciated the Government of Japan’s decision to suspend debt repayments under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative and thanked for the assistance provided to Pakistan to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

Arif Alvi stressed the need to increase frequency of bilateral exchanges at the highest level to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

He added that Japan could recruit skilled workers and IT experts from Pakistan to meet its human resource requirements.

The president asked the ambassador to convey his heartfelt felicitations and best wishes to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on his birthday falling on Tuesday (February 23).

The Japanese ambassador congratulated the president over the recently concluded Pakistan Navy’s Multinational Maritime Exercise Aman-2021, adding that it brought countries from different parts of the world to work together for collective purpose.