President stresses need for making special persons active members of society

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed the need of making the special persons active members of the society, observing that further steps were required for their welfare and betterment.

The president was presiding over a meeting for the welfare of special persons.

The meeting was attended by the Ministry of Housing secretary and Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, a press release said.

A detailed briefing was given to the president over the steps taken for the welfare of special persons.

Dr Alvi observed that for the movement of special persons in the Federal Capital, further improvement was needed.

The CDA chairman apprised that specific places would be allocated for the special persons in 235 parks of Islamabad. On all the existing pedestrian paths in the parks, special persons would be given an access.

Besides, access ramps would also be constructed in the shopping malls to facilitate the special persons, he added.

During the briefing, it was informed that arrangements for giving access to the special persons on footpaths would be completed shortly.

The president appreciated the steps taken by the State Bank of Pakistan for the welfare of special persons.