ISLAMABAD, April 22 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Quetta vowed not to let such cowardly incidents disturb the peace of country.

President Dr Alvi said “enemies of the nation” wanted to create in the country unrest through their nefarious designs.

He said the culprits, who committed this heinous act in the blessed month of Ramazan ,were the enemies of country and Islam.

The president prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved families.

In a separate message, the prime minister said the nation would remain alert to all internal and external threats.

“Our nation has made great sacrifices in defeating terrorism and we will not to allow this scourge to rise again,” he wrote in his tweet.

I am deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the condemnable & cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta yesterday. Our nation has made great sacrifices in defeating terrorism & we will not to allow this scourge to rise again. We remain alert to all internal & external threats — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 22, 2021

The prime minister said he was deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the condemnable and cowardly terrorist attack.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan also directed the Ministry of Interior to hold an in-depth investigation into the bomb blast incident and consider all aspects in this regard.

According to PM Office, the prime minister personally monitored the situation till late night.

Four persons were killed and 12 injured as a Vehicle Based Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) blew up in the parking of Quetta’s Serena hotel Wednesday night.