ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said that he felt proud over responsible behaviour of people in keeping Margalla Trail 5 clean.

On his twitter handle, he said that he got the feeling after a walk over the trail 5 this morning along with his grandson.

The president hiked on Trail 5 without any protocol.

“After Fajr at 7 AM, I went for a day long nature hike & walk. Along with my grandson Zaafir 17. First, we did trail 5 in the Margallas. Saw deer, monkeys, skunks & birds. Beautiful Pakistan. Trail was cleaner, showing that we Pakistanis are becoming more responsible. Makes me proud,” he posted.

The president further tweeted that he continued his 20 kms walk without protocol to avoid any inconvenience to the people as they were the real owners of Pakistan.

“Continued my walk almost up to 4 PM. I try to move without protocol to avoid inconveniencing people who are the true owners of Pakistan. In all did almost 20 km and climbed about 600 meters, which is like 182 floors. Spent a great relaxing day. And, with Allah’s grace, I am fit,” he said in another tweet.

The president also posted pictures of his walk and the surrounding areas.