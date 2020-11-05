BEIJING, Nov 5 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi has addressed the opening ceremony of the the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) held at Shanghai through a special video message.

In his address the President praised the special and unique Pakistan- China relations which have stood the test of time and congratulated the Chinese people who under the leadership of President Xi Jinping had successfully dealt with the Covid-9 pandemic, according to a press release issued by Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing on Thursday.

President expressed appreciation for the organizers of the Expo for arranging the event in challenging circumstances of Covid -19. He also recalled his solidarity visit to China in March 2020 during the peak of Covid-19.

President said that the third phase trial of Covid-19 vaccine was being conducted in Pakistan with Chinese collaboration and the vaccine will not only benefit Pakistan but the world at large. He said that as Pakistan had handled Covid-19 well without closing the industry, its economy was improving.

He further added that CPEC, a flagship project of BRI, was forging ahead successfully. In the first phase it focused on the energy and infrastructure sectors. Now in its second phase development of social sector, agriculture and establishment of industry were at its core.

“Special Economic Zones were being established in Pakistan to attract investments from China and the rest of the world. Foreign investment in the country will provide jobs, improve people’s livelihoods and help in poverty alleviation in Pakistan,” he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the opening ceremony on November 4 via video. The third China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened in Shanghai on Thursday. The major commercial event brings together around 2,600 businesses from over 120 countries and regions and has already registered at least 400,000 professional buyers.