ISLAMABAD May 13 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi while strongly condemning Israel’s violence and illegal actions, assured his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan’s efforts in mobilizing the international community for the Palestinian cause and raising voice for the Palestinian people.

In a letter addressed to the Palestinian president on Thursday, Dr Alvi said that Israel’s violent acts were against humanitarian norms, human rights and international law.

“I reassure you of our efforts in mobilizing the international community for the Palestinian cause and to continue raising voice for the Palestinian people,” the president said.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding support for a just settlement of the Palestine issue in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state, with pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds-Al- Sharif as its capital.

During last few days, Israeli forces had attacked worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque with guns and fire, followed by lethal attacks on Gaza resulting in deaths of innocent Palestinians including over a dozen children and scores of others injured.

The president, in his letter, conveyed the deep sadness and concern over the series of violent attacks perpetrated by Israeli occupying forces against innocent worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Your Pakistani brothers and sisters, including myself share your pain and distress caused by Israel’s indiscriminate killing of innocent Palestinians, including children in Gaza. We express our profound sympathies and condolences for the victims of these attacks and pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” the president further added.