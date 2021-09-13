President Alvi effectively presented govt. strategy to tackle challenges: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said President Arif Alvi, in his address to the joint sitting of the Parliament, had effectively presented Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)’s strategy to confront challenges faced by the country.



President Alvi at the beginning of the fourth parliamentary year had apprised the 220 million population about the outstanding performance of government’s three year, he said in a series of tweets.



He said the President in his address also reaffirmed his commitment to continue country’s successful foreign policy, peace in Afghanistan and unwavering support for Kashmir cause.



Farrukh Habib said Shahaz Sharif and Bilawal during the President’s speech kept chanting slogans.



The commotion and noise as well as walkout of the opposition was a normal activity which was nothing but stubbornness, he added.



صدر مملکت کی تقریر کے دوران شہاز شریف اور بلاول کی موجودگی اپوزیشن اراکین واحیات نعرہ بازی کرتے رہے۔ اپوزیشن کا شور شرابہ اور واک آؤٹ معمول کی سرگرمی ہے جس کا مقصد" میں نہ مانوں " کے علاؤہ کچھ نہیں ہے۔اپوزیشن نے ایک مرتبہ پھرقومی مفادات پر ذاتی مفادات کو ترجیح دی۔ — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) September 13, 2021

The opposition, he said, had prioritized its personal interests over national.