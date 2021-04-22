ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that from Panama to Corona, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML- N) has proved it has no competitor in the art of brazen lying.

In a tweet, the minister said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had claimed that the world has overcome coronavirus pandemic but it was spreading in our country.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s statement about corona was the manifestation of the fact that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leadership was ethically corrupt.

Taking a jibe on the PML-N, he said they have the audacity and confidence to tell even the biggest lies easily.