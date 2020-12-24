ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan while paying rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his role in the creation of Pakistan has urged the nation to pay a befitting homage to “our great Quaid” by following his footsteps in all walks of lives.

“Let us live the Quaid’s ideals of Unity, Faith and Discipline with a renewed national spirit so that we make this country rise above all seen and unseen challenges,” he said in a message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the founder of nation.

The Prime Minister said, “On this eventful day when Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born, a proud nation was destined to come into being.

“I feel blessed to have opened my eyes in a free environment bestowed upon us by God through his chosen personality who was none other but our beloved Quaid,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had a vision for the Muslims of the subcontinent which got translated in the shape of Pakistan.

“Therefore, there is no other pleasure more real to us as a nation than the commemoration of his birthday. As a prime representative of whole nation, I owe immense gratitude, love and devotion towards my beloved leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that in the modern history of mankind, there were a few people who garnered such a wide popularity as our Quaid did.

“His determination to carve a nation out of chaos and relentless deprivation was miraculous and insuperable against all odds and challenges”, he added..

The Prime Minister said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had a firm faith in God and His Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which guided him through a long journey comprising of ordeals, deceptions and dejections but culminating in grandeur, décor and eternity.

“He is a role model not merely for us but for Muslims of whole world because of the universal vision he instilled in the creation of Pakistan.With the adorable actions which spoke louder than words, he became an actual prototype of honesty and righteousness,” he added.

The Prime Minister said, “We trace not a single discourse by our beloved Quaid on the innumerable sacrifices he made for the cause of his nascent nation rather it is only through his actions that we learn of all those grieving losses he personally went through.”

“Together, let us beseech Allah that He grants us strength to realize our destiny of becoming the strongest nation on earth as rightly visualized by our Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he maintained.