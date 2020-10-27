PM urges int’l community to stop India from destabilizing region, resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again urged the international community to take practical steps to stop India from using state-terrorism as a tool to destabilize the region and to work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

“The international legitimacy of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is enshrined in the UNSC resolutions, which are binding. It is collective responsibility of all member states to ensure compliance by India of its international obligations,” the prime minister said in a message on the Kashmir Black Day being observed on October 27.

He said it was the only way durable peace and stability could be ensured in South Asia.

The prime minister condemned Indian illegal occupation and reiterated unwavering support to the Kashmiri people.

“For its part, Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Kashmiri people and extend all possible support to them until they realize their legitimate right to self-determination,” he added.

Imran Khan said the Kashmir Black Day represented a dark chapter in the human history when, 73 years ago, Indian forces had landed in Srinagar to forcibly occupy the territory and subjugate the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir by India represents an international dispute, the solution of which is firmly anchored in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions in accordance with the UN Charter,” he further stressed.

The prime minister said despite unabated Indian atrocities for more than seven decades posing an existential threat, India was unable to break the will of the Kashmiri people.

“The international community bears witness that Indian state-terrorism, extra-judicial killing of innocent Kashmiris, unprecedented restrictions in freedom of speech, fake encounters, cordon-and-search operations, custodial torture and deaths, enforced disappearances, incarceration of Kashmiri leadership and youth, use of pellet guns, destruction and burning of houses to inflict ‘collective punishment’ on the Kashmiris communities and other methods of subjugation have failed to shake the resolve of the Kashmiris people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination,” he said.

He said India’s unilateral actions, military siege and communication blockade accompanied by illegal measures to bring about demographic change in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir since 5th August 2019, exposed yet another dimension of RSS-inspired ‘Hindutva’ ideology.

“The dangerous mix of extremist ideology (Hindutva) and hegemonic designs (Akhand Bharat) is imperiling regional peace and stability,” the prime minister said.