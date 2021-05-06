ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia from May 7-9 on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of the cabinet, the Foreign Office said Thursday.

​During the visit, the Prime Minister’s consultations with the Saudi leadership will cover all areas of bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, and welfare of its diaspora in the Kingdom.

The Foreign Office in a statement issued prior to the visit said “the two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.”

A number of bilateral agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit, it said.

​The Prime Minister will also meet the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary General of the World Muslim League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with the Pakistani diaspora in Jeddah.

​Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support. The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem. The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, in particular those faced by the Muslim Ummah.

Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

​Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress and prosperity of both countries. Regular high-level bilateral visits continue to play a pivotal role in providing impetus to the fraternal ties and close cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.