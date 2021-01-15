ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore today (Friday), where he is due to chair meetings on the situation of agriculture, economic development and law and order situation in Punjab.

The Prime Minister will launch a new inspection-less regime in Lahore to facilitate growth of industries and also the small and medium enterprises.

He will perform the ground-breaking of a project of dualization of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road on public-private partnership basis.