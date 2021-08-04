PM proposes China-inspired policy of waste import ban

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday

directed to formulate a comprehensive plan to reduce dependence on imported plastic scrap.

The prime minister, in this regard, instructed to take inspiration from the waste import ban of China.

China’s waste import ban, instated in 2017, prevented foreign inflows of waste products. Starting in early 2018, the government of China banned the import of several types of waste, including plastics.

Chairing a meeting on waste-management, the prime minister said environmental protection was a top priority of the government.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant Malik Amin Aslam and senior officials.

The meeting was briefed that Pakistan generates 30 million metric tons of waste annually at municipal level.

It was highlighted that the plastic waste accounts for 10 to 14 percent of the total waste and would double by 2050.

The prime minister was apprised that only 30 percent of the 3.9 million tons of plastic waste produced in 2020, was recycled.

Also, Pakistan imported 35,651 tonnes of plastic worth Rs 2.4 billion in the last financial year.