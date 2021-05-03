PM highlights efforts to counter Islamophobia, promote inter-faith harmony

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that Pakistan’s initiatives at the international level for creation of awareness about Islamophobia were aimed at building mutual understanding and promoting inter-faith harmony.

Noting that Islamophobic acts fanned inter-religious hatred and disharmony among civilizations, the prime minister called for addressing the underlying reasons for the rise in such incidents worldwide.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Islamabad-based ambassadors of the member countries of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss combating Islamophobia and promoting inter-faith harmony.

“Falsely equating Islam with radicalism and terrorism was leading to the marginalization and stigmatization of Muslims,” a press release of PM Office media wing, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He underscored the imperative of Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) collective efforts to project the true image of Islam and its message of peace and tolerance.

Recalling the two letters addressed by him to the leaders of the Islamic world last year, the prime minister briefed the envoys on Pakistan’s efforts at the international level to create awareness about Islamophobia and the need to collectively address the phenomenon.

The prime minister emphasized that the vilification of Islamic precepts and religious personalities, wrongly justified under the garb of the right to freedom of expression or opinion, hurt the sentiments of 1.5 billion Muslims around the world.

The prime minister urged the OIC to work together for making the international community understand the deep-rooted love and reverence of all Muslims for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and the Holy Quran.

He also underlined the need for instituting legal safeguards aimed at protecting the sensitivities of all religious groups.

The prime minister also reaffirmed that Pakistan remained committed to dialogue and cooperation with all members of the international community for promoting universal values of tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful co-existence among all nations and peoples.