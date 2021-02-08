ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the need of united efforts by all segments of society including Ulema and Mashaikh to turn Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state in line with principles of Riasat-e-Madina.

“Turning Pakistan into Riasat-e-Madina is not like a switch. It requires change of mindset… a revolution in thinking and united efforts. Imran Khan cannot do it alone,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the Ulema and Mashaikh conference here.

"حضرت محمد ﷺ کی ذات ہمارے لیئے بہترین مشعلِ راہ ہے۔" وزیراعظم عمران خان pic.twitter.com/9zAZSn6Hnd — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 8, 2021

He said that Pakistan was the only country in the world which was created in the name of Islam.

Ulema and Mashaikh also played an important role in that respect and stood with the father of nation Quad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during the struggle for getting a separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent, he added.