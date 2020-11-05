PM for constant monitoring of prices, supply, availability of wheat, sugar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called for constant monitoring of the situation of availability of flour and sugar in the country and ensuring preemptive arrangements for future requirements.

He also directed to ensure arrangements for the supply of imported sugar in various parts of the country so as to avoid any delay in that respect.

The prime minister was chairing a review meeting about the measures being taken to check the prices of essential items and ensure their availability.

The prime minister said though the availability of essential items and fixation of prices come under the purview of provinces yet keeping in view the facilitation of poor masses, he himself was monitoring the situation.

He said the government was making every possible effort to provide relief to masses.

The prime minister said since all the economic indicators were moving in positive direction, the government was fully striving to share the benefits of this positive movement in economic spheres with the masses.

Chief Secretary Punjab briefed the meeting in detail about the availability and prices of flour and sugar in the province.

The meeting was told that in order to ensure the availability of wheat flour in the province, officers of all districts were continuously monitoring the situation.

It was further told that a detailed consultation had been done with the flour mill owners.

Chief Secretary Punjab assured the meeting that the grinding of 25,000 tons of wheat per day and the availability of flour in the market would be ensured.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhawa told the meeting that with 11,000 tons of daily consumption, the province had 1.1 million of wheat in stock.

The meeting was told the flour millers in KPK have agreed to reduce Rs 10 to 50 in the price of 20 KG flour bag each. 2400 FIRs have been registered against the profiteers and hoarders in the province.

Chief Secretary KPK assured the meeting that the provincial government was ensuring the release of 5000 tons of wheat per day.