PM extends felicitations to Emomali on his historic win

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday extended his felicitations to Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on his historic win in the presidential elections.

“Felicitations to President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan on his historic win in Presidential elections,” the prime minister posted the felicitation message on his twitter handle.

He said Pakistan and Tajikistan were partners in the regional peace, prosperity and connectivity.

“I look forward to working closely with President Rahmon in further cementing our brotherly ties,” he further posted.

According to media reports, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon was re-elected as President with 90 per cent of the votes in a nationwide polls.

The result was announced by the electoral commission in the capital Dushanbe on Monday.