PM exposed India’s fascist face in UNGA address: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his virtual address to United Nations General Assembly last night, exposed India’s fascist face before the world.

Appreciating the Prime Minister’s speech, the minister said that Imran Khan convinced the world how fascist government of India based on hardline RSS ideology that was committing genocide of minorities in India.

The minister said that there were four main topics of the Prime Minister’s address over all. He said that the PM had a reasoned and comprehensive discussion on Kashmir dispute, Afghan situation, looted wealth from poor countries and environment.

He said that Imran Khan, in his speech, covered the challenges facing not only Pakistan, the region but also the world in the best manner.

The minister said that the Prime Minister told the world that if Afghanistan was left alone, it would be dangerous not only for the region but for the entire world.

In his address, the Prime Minister also stressed on discouraging the transfer of wealth looted from poor countries to rich countries, Fawad Hussain said.

He further said that the PM remarked that transfer of looted wealth from poor nations to rich countries was creating hatred against rich countries.

The minister said that the Prime Minister also apprised of the steps taken by his government in the context of global responsibilities for the threats posed to the planet by climate change.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan to replant forests in Pakistan through the 10 billion Tree Tsunami, protect the national environment, and eliminate pollution from cities.

The Prime Minister presented his position on all four issues with very convincing and lively arguments, the minister opined.

The minister appreciated the PM’s address and said the whole nation congratulated the Prime Minister and the whole of Pakistan stood behind Imran Khan like a rock.