PM directs time-line based Special Tech Zones strategy to boost IT sector

ISLAMABAD, April 5 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said establishment of Special Technology Zones (STZs) would ensure promotion of information technology in the country and directed finalization of a time-line based strategy in this regard.

Chairing a meeting on promotion of IT sector in the country, the prime minister said the government was taking priority steps to engage IT experts and mainstreaming of the field freelancers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed defining short, medium and long term policies for the development of IT sector to meet the challenges of contemporary world.

He termed the IT sector important in harnessing the potential of the country’s youth.

As coronavirus pandemic resulted in several challenges, he said the situation provided opportunities to education youth for online work.

The prime minister was informed that the IT sector could generate five billion dollars in foreign exchange, however, the lack of proper strategy and facilities kept the potential far below its capacity.

The meeting was attended by IT expert Masood Jabbar, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Major General (retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Chairman Special Technology Zone Authority Amir Hashmi, CEO National Information Technology Board Syed Shabahat Ali Shah.