PM directs PTI leadership to start mass contact campaign: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday presiding over the meeting of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee directed the party leadership to initiate a mass contact campaign.

The meeting of PTI’s core committee, which was attended by party leadership from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa and Sindh, discussed the most important subject of local government elections in Punjab.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while briefing about the meeting quoted the Prime Minister as saying that schedule be issued in cities and districts for the preparation of local government elections.

Before the core committee meeting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said, the Prime Minister presided over a meeting about Ehsaas Program.

Besides Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin, who joined through zoom, he said, the meeting was attended by Chairperson Ehsaas Program Sania Nishtar, Provincial Finance Ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, Chief Secretaries and senior bureaucrats.

The Prime Minister directed for taking immediate measures to provide relief to the middle class, the Information Minister said, adding, the Prime Minister also directed for the expansion of subsidy scheme under Ehsaas Program.

The Information Minister said that Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa and Punjab were ready to become part of Ehsaas Program’s subsidy scheme. “We want Sindh and Baluchistan to also become part of the subsidy scheme,” he added.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain pointed out that owing to the continued delay in the release of wheat by Sindh government the price of 40 kg wheat flour bag in Sindh was Rs. 400 higher than in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa.

“We are continuously urging the Sindh government to enhance the release of wheat so that the price of wheat flour in Sindh is reduced,” he remarked.

The Information Minister said that with 60 percent increase registered in cotton produce as compared to the previous year, the country was also expected to witness a historic sugarcane crop this year.

He said that with continue decline being witnessed in the price of wheat flour, the price of sugar will also further reduce after the start of crushing season.

The Information Minister said that the prices of pulses, vegetables, sugar and Atta were on declining trend, adding, if this trend continued, people will get some relief from the hardships faced by them due to increase in petroleum prices.

He The Information Minister said that the government was striving to tackle the challenge of inflation. The Prime Minister will announce major programs in the coming days, he added.