PM directs PMDU to connect all federal complaint systems with Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed his Delivery Unit (PMDU) to linkup all complaint systems of the federal government departments with Pakistan Citizen Portal.

The Prime Minister asked the PMDU to complete the process within 60 days to determine modalities in consultation with all concerned organizations and chalk-out integration plans.

Presently, a number of complaint cells are operational both manual and based on Information and Communication Technology under the federal government’s organizations.

The Prime Minister’s directive in is line with the dire need to have a universal system with multi-faced integration and connectivity features.

The step will achieve a number of goals pertaining to an effective grievance redressal regime.

The Pakistan Citizens Portal is the most vibrant complaint resolution system in the country.

It is operational under the umbrella of PMDU since October 2018. During the last two years, 28 million people have registered 115,000 complaints per month on the system with 2.3 million complaints lodged.

An impressive raft of public complaints, i.e, 2.2 million has been resolved with 40 percent confirmed satisfaction.

The purpose of the process is to achieve the most desirable goal of the present government to promote social accountability, empower the citizens and improve service delivery.

The new system will avoid confusion on part of citizens due to multiple complaint cells. Instead, all complaints will be processed in real time and in a uniform manner.

It will avoid manual processing of complaints citizens get one-window system-based information about status of their complaints.

Other aspects include neutrality and third-party evaluation, duplication of complaint processing, time saving and centralized analytics.

The subject PMDU including PCP has been added to Schedule-l of the Rules of Business, 1973 under Cabinet Division.

The PMDU including PCP, operations and management is managed by Prime Minister’s Office (Public). All complaint handling processes under PCP are backed by a well-chalked out “User’s Guidelines Manual for Complaint and Suggestions Handling”.