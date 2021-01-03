ISLAMABAD, Jan 03 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday condemned the killing of 11 coal miners in Mach area of Balochistan, calling it “yet another cowardly inhumane act of terrorism”.

Eleven mines were killed after armed militants kidnapped them and took them to a nearby area before opening fire at close range, according to police.

The prime minister, in a tweet, directed the Frontier Corps to use all resources to apprehend the killers and bring them to justice.

The condemnable killing of 11 innocent coal miners in Machh Balochistan is yet another cowardly inhumane act of terrorism. Have asked the FC to use all resources to apprehend these killers & bring them to justice. The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the govt — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 3, 2021

“The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the government,” he said.