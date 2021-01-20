WANA, Jan 20 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced launch of high-speed 3G and 4 G mobile broadband in South Waziristan to ensure technological development of the tribal districts.

Addressing a gathering of tribal notables at cheque distribution ceremony under Kamyab Jawan Programme, the Prime Minister said launch of high-speed internet was in line with bringing development in South Waziristan, an area that had long suffered the brunt of terrorism.

The Prime Minister mentioned that internet access in south Waziristan was previously denied due to security situation with the major apprehension that technology could be used by miscreants backed by India.

However, he said, after consultations with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Lt.Gen. Faiz Hameed on security clearance, it was decided to launch the services to facilitate the residents particularly students as most educational institutions had started online classes.

Imran Khan said the vision of his government was to uplift the underprivileged areas of S.Waziristan and provide best opportunities to the local population in areas of education, health and employment.

He regretted that tribal areas suffered immensely due to militancy in the past and said it was the time to compensate them by offering them facilities in all areas of life.

He termed the youth as “biggest asset” of the country and stressed that technical education would help them gain capabilities to meet the challenges of contemporary world.

For the uplift of tribal youth, he said, employment opportunities would be provided to them for their mainstreaming in national development.

He said more funds would be diverted for S.Waziristan under Kamyab Jawan Programme, aimed at ensuring self-reliance of youth.

Imran Khan acknowledged tremendous sacrifice of the tribal people for the soil, dating back to their resistance during British Raj and fighting for the freedom of Kashmiris in 1947.

He paid tribute to locals for supporting him in materializing the difficult task of merger of tribal areas with Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, adding that the time would prove that it was the “best decision”.

The Prime Minister said the government would soon open educational facilities in South Waziristan including universities and technical institutes.

He assured that demands of local population would be met and their problems be resolved on priority.

He directed Governor Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and the Chief Minister to hold consultations with tribal elders in sorting out the demands relating to sub-division of districts.

He also asked the Chief Minister to ensure the problems related to construction of dams to overcome shortage of water.

“The government will continue to take steps for your uplift, no matter whom you voted in elections,” he told the gathering, vowing to extend support to them in all areas.

He said poor students would be given scholarships and financial assistance to complete their education under the Ehsaas social welfare programme.

The Prime Minister said the government was going to bring “olive revolution” in South Waziristan, a terrain best suited for cultivation of the crop.

He said the olive project would boost local production and generate revenue for locals.

He said the road infrastructure in tribal areas would be upgraded to lessen distances among far-flung districts.

The Prime Minister announced that every household in S.Waziristan would be provided health insurance of free medical treatment upto Rs 0.7 million.

To tribal elders, he assured that the tradition of respect would be ensured with their inclusion in main decision body of jirga.