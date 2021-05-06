LAHORE, May 6 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan was in the midst of a “very dangerous third wave” of coronavirus and urged the public to wear face masks to stay safe.

“The next two weeks are very crucial and our target is to bring down the coronavirus cases,” he said during his address at a ceremony.

Imran Khan advised all to wear masks, which had proved to be an effective precautionary measure against coronavirus.

With blessings of Allah Almighty, he said, the COVID-19 cases remained under control compared with rest of the world.

“Had the government not taken an action in improving its healthcare capacity and increasing oxygen supply, the situation would not have been different than India,” he said.

He said the situation in India, where people were dying at roads due to COVID-19, was a lesson to learn from.

“Therefore, I advise everyone to adopt caution by wearing mask and help contain the spread of virus,” he said.