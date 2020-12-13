ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was failed to bring out the people from their homes in impressive strength against the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PDM’s political gathering in Lahore was a completely flop show as people had badly rejected them.

The minister said opposition was expressing irresponsible and apathetic attitude by holding their public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and elected governments could not topple from such gatherings.

Shibli Faraz said the government was not scared from the opposition gatherings and these meetings were not a challenge for it, adding the government was ready to hold dialogue with them on every issue except accountability of the corrupts.

He said the opposition was using resignations just a political stunt but they were not serious in that regard and they were intentionally playing with the lives of the people by holding meetings during the spreading of deadly virus he said adding the whole exercises of the opposition parties were just to get National Reconciliation Ordinance from the government but not in favour of the people.

He said the people of the country were not supporting the opposition narrative which they had adopted and carried out against the national institutions and most of their parliament members were in contact with the government for joining the treasury benches, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan had told the people earlier that whenever he (PM) would tightened their neck then they would be together to keep save their personal interests.

Replying to a question, he said the government was focused on delivery and due to its hectic efforts all the sectors were showing positive signals including improving national economy, increasing exports, enhancing foreign remittances,reducing inflation and current account deficit.