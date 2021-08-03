Palestine, Kashmir issues causing disaffection in Muslim world: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP): Prime Minster Imran Khan Tuesday said that Palestine and Jammu & Kashmir disputes were among the principal root causes of disaffection in the Muslim world.

He called for solidarity among the Muslim ummah to support the Palestinian and Kashmir causes and stressed the imperative to resolve these long-standing disputes in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of the Arab Parliament, headed by its President Adel Bin Abdul Rahman Al Asoomi that called on him.

The prime minister also called on Muslim countries to act collectively to counter growing Islamophobia, evident in different parts of the world.

He extended a warm welcome to the president of the Arab Parliament and the accompanying delegation.

While mentioning the historic bonds between the peoples of the Arab world and Pakistan, the prime minister emphasized the importance attached by Pakistan to peace, stability and prosperity in the Middle East region.

He also shared with the delegation his vision of a transformed Pakistan. He said that Pakistan’s economic security paradigm centered on the three pillars of peace, development partnerships and connectivity.

The president of the Arab parliament thanked the prime minister for receiving the delegation.

He appreciated the role Pakistan had played in support of the Muslim causes, including Palestine.

He also called for a unanimous approach to deal with the regional and global challenges confronting the Muslim Ummah.