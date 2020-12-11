File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan’s economy witnessed good times as remittances crossed US$2 billion for consecutive six months.

“More good news as workers’ remittances continued to grow in November – remaining above US$2 billion for a record 6th consecutive month,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Prime Minister mentioned that according to State Bank of Pakistan, the remittances rose to US$2.34 billion, which was 2.4 percent up of the previous month and 28.4 percent over November last year.

ALSO READ  PM for early completion of administrative approval's process for housing projects

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR