Pakistan, Turkey to move resolution for urgent UNGA meeting on Palestine, says FM Qureshi

MULTAN, May 13 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said that Pakistan and Turkey have decided to jointly move United Nations with consensus among muslim ummah for an urgent meeting of UN general assembly on the Palestine issue to stop horrendous brutalities of Israeli army targeting Palestinians.

Talking to newsmen after saying Eid prayers at the mausoleum of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani, Qureshi said that whole Pakistani nation stand united on the issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

Qureshi said that Turkey and Pakistan have adopted a joint strategy to convene a ministerial level meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to develop consensus among the 57 muslim countries to convene an urgent UNGA meeting on the Palestine issue.

FM strongly condemned the brutal acts of violence by Israeli forces targeting Palestinian worshippers at Al-Aqsa mosque, forced eviction of Palestinians from Al-Jarrah neighbourhood and air strike on Gaza city targeting civilians including children.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan talked with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi King Shah Salman on this sensitive issue.

Mr Qureshi said that he was also tasked by PM Imran to talk to his Turkish counterpart adding that he would contact with the Turkish Foreign Minister (Today) Thursday.

He said that Pakistan has adopted clear stance during permanent representatives meeting of OIC held at Jeddah and added that other countries including Turkey have also expressed same stance.

He said that they had presented proposal and the Arab League also suggested to convene an urgent ministerial level meeting of OIC on Palestine issue to unite the 57 Muslim countries.

Shah Mahmood said that the issue has been discussed at security council and hoped it will be discussed further.

Foreign minister said that international organizations have faced troubles in Palestine due to Israeli violence and air strikes. And these organizations were also demanding immediate stoppage of atrocities in Palestine.

He said, the world leaders should intensify efforts for peace and find out solution for the longstanding dispute.

He said that Palestine and Kashmir issues are resolvable. He, however, added that mobilizing muslim ummah and international public opinion was vital to secure peace and protect rights of the oppressed.

He requested the 65 million Muslims living in European countries to write letters to members of their respective parliaments, European parliament, British Parliament and the Muslims living in US should write letters to US Congress to convey to them about the brutalities in Palestine and Kashmir. He said that we all have to move forward jointly.

About Afghan peace process, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the world had acknowledged and hailed the role of Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan.

Qureshi welcomed Eid truce between Taliban and Afghan government adding that the Intra Afghan dialogue which had started from Doha was heading forward.

He said, it was positive step of Taliban and Afghan government to opt for no hostility during Eid days.

He said that Pakistan wished and tried for permanent and lasting peace in Afghanistan adding that it was in the best interest of Pakistan. Peace would mean safe borders and would enable Afghan refugees living in Pakistan since long to return to their country respectfully.

Shah Mahmood said that peace in Afghanistan would also impact national economy positively through regional connectivity.

To a question about Iran, Foreign minister said that Islamabad and Tehran have full consensus on Afghan peace process and maintaining peace at borders.

He said that border fencing work with Afghanistan has been completed and it would help regulate the border effectively.

He said that elements including TTP and other spoilers in Afghanistan and elsewhere were conducting attacks on our officials.

He however, said that Pakistan has continued the process despite pressure and paid rich tribute to martyrs who rendered sacrifices for the safety of the country.

Mr Qureshi said that some element tried to create difference between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia through disinformation. He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are friends and stood by each other in testing time.

He said that talks with Saudi Arabia remained successful and further progress would be made after Eid when officials from Saudi Arabia would visit Pakistan.

He informed that Pakistan has signed MoU with Saudi Arabia for prisoners transfers for shifting of Pakistani prisoners involved in petty crimes. He said that they didn’t demand shifting of prisoners involved in heinous crime like murder or drugs etc.

He felicitated the whole nation on the Eid-ul-Fitre and said that this Eid is being celebrated in uncertain conditions amid three challenges confronting us including coronavirus, second attack at Al-Aqsa and Afghan peace process.

He said that coronavirus was a big challenge and appealed the masses to remain indoors during next two weeks which he described as crucial in fight against the virus.

He prayed May Almighty to save people from coronavirus including the dangerous variant in India where 4000 deaths were being reported hundreds of thousands of infections almost every day.

He said that Kashmiris were facing double lockdown including corona lockdown and military siege and prayed specially for them.

Earlier, he made collective Dua for the progress and prosperity of the country, world safety from coronavirus, and end to attacks on innocent Palestinians.