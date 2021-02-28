Pakistan to exit from FATF grey list, Hafeez Sheikh to win Senate election: Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said Pakistan would come out of grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as it complied with almost all points in the global watchdog’s action plan.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said Pakistan has complied with 24 out of 27 points of FATF and it would come out of it’s grey list. The remaining three points would also be cleared soon and the country would succeed in exiting the FATF’s grey list during its next meeting, the minister opined.

Regarding the Senate elections on Islamabad seat, the minister said Dr. Hafeez Sheikh would succeed on it as he worked hard in the economic team of Imran Khan to stabilize the economy.

Sheikh Rashid said Hafeez Sheikh studied from the best universities of the world, including Oxford and Cambridge, and earned a doctorate degree in economics. The current account deficit of 20 billion dollar was converted into surplus and exchange rate also improved due to the efforts of Hafeez Sheikh, he said adding that his forefathers also remained active in politics in their times.

After winning the Senate elections, he (Hafeez Sheikh) would be in better position to contribute productively in the prosperity of the country.

He said Yusuf Raza Gilani tried to protect corruption of Asif Ali Zardari and was disqualified. Gilani, he said, gave the necklace donated by Turkey’s first lady in 2010 for flood victims to his wife which was later returned after the issue was highlighted.

Sheikh Rashid termed the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sri Lanka as `historic’ and said that Imran Khan offered role for improving the ties between China and United States.

He said the civil military relations were exemplary and precedent had been set for better understanding between both of them in future to put the country on right track of development.

He said Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan was enjoying good relations with United States, China, Russian, Saudi Arabia and other Arab world. Peace in Afghanistan was very much crucial and Pakistan always wished stability there, he added.

The Minister for Interior said Pakistan got a significant position among the comity of nations as naval exercise of around 40 countries have been conducted here.

He said successful discussion with India would only be possible when India restore Jammu and Kashmir’s status and include it on the agenda of talks. Setting aside the Kashmir issue would be disloyalty, he added.

Regarding the political development in the country during last couple of days, he said, release of Hamza Shehbaz did not matter and MQM would also stand with Imran Khan because it was the party of qualified persons.

“I consider Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf and Hafeez Sheikh would win under the leadership of Imran Khan,” the minister added.

He said there would be no hurdle for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for its planned march in case no law and order situation had been created.

The minister said Armed Forces and People of Pakistan had rendered great sacrifices for the country and no one would be allowed to undermine it.

Recalling the successful operation by Pakistan Air Force on February 27, 2019, he said our great force achieved victory and foiled the nefarious designs of India on that day.

To a question, the minister said those involved in the murders of a religious scholar and seminary students in Bhara Kau would be apprehended soon.

He directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad to ensure the arrest of perpetrator of this heinous crime within 24 hours.

The minister said Supreme Court’s decision regarding Senate elections would be exemplary. He said adjustment on Punjab seats in Senate was made as per proportionate of parties’ seats in the Punjab legislature and nothing unusual would happen in other provinces and Islamabad.

Sheikh Rashid said that patrolling system of Islamabad police was being revamped and Eagle Squads comprising of vehicles and motorbikes would start functioning soon.

He said Rs. 30 million has been released which would be helpful in improving policing affairs.

The minister said 370 gardens in federal capital were being beautified, adding that he was conducting visit of each garden. Citizens might have their `Iftar dinner’ at these gardens during Ramazan, he maintained.

The minister said on-line visa facility had been introduced and passport fee had also been reduced as people might get passport with the validity of 10 years after paying Rs. 4,500.

He also warned Federal Investigation Agency to improve performance and said that black sheep in the department would not be spared.