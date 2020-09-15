Pakistan strongly rejects U.S.-India joint statement as ‘one-sided’

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Pakistan on Tuesday strongly rejected the unwarranted references to Pakistan in the joint statement of U.S-India Counter-terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue, calling it “one-sided and divorced from ground realities”.

“It is important that partner countries take an objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities,” the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

The Foreign Office mentioned that Pakistan had conveyed to the United States its “serious concerns and rejection of the unacceptable reference to Pakistan in the afore-mentioned Joint Statement”.

The statement stressed that international community was well-aware that Pakistan was the most affected country by cross-border terrorism, sponsored and supported by India.

“The international community also recognizes Pakistan’s efforts, sacrifices and successes in the fight against terrorism,” its said.

The Foreign Office reiterated that Pakistan had repeatedly underlined that peace and stability in South Asia was threatened by the irresponsible policies and actions of the RSS-BJP regime in India – including towards its minorities, its state-terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and its belligerence against Pakistan and other countries in the region.

It urged upon the international community to reverse course and desist from playing a role detrimental to regional peace and stability.