ISLAMABAD, April 5 (APP): Pakistan on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives as a launch carrying passengers capsized in Bangladesh’s Shitalakkhya river.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in a launch capsize in Shitalakkhya River, Bangladesh,” the Foreign Office said in a tweet.

The Foreign Office expressed condolences to the government and people of Bangladesh on the tragic incident.

“Heartfelt condolences to the government and brotherly people of Bangladesh and the bereaved families,” the Foreign Office said.

At least 26 people died after a small launch carrying over 100 passengers capsized after colliding with a cargo vessel in Bangladesh’s Shitalakkhya river, according to media reports.