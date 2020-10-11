ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said that Pakistan was moving towards a non-elite health and education system for both the sectors being key in poverty reduction and national development.

The president said this while retweeting Ehsaas Program head Dr Sania Nishtar’s call on Twitter for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships applications from students with family income less than Rs.45,000.

Alert. All students must spread this so that deserving apply for scholarships in time. More than 50,000 scholarships given last year. Health & Education for all will remain a key in reduction of poverty our development. Pakistan is moving towards a non-elite system for both. https://t.co/OVCgPdZuDf — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 11, 2020

The scholarship, covering tuition fee and living stipend, will provide deserving students an opportunity to study in any of 125 public sector universities.

The portal ehsaas.hec.gov.pk is open for applications till October 30, 2020. https:\\ “Alert “All students must spread this so that deserving apply for scholarships in time. More than 50,000 scholarships given last year,” the president remarked.