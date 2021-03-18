ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday highlighting the country’s shifting focus to geo-economics with central emphasis on peace, development and connectivity, invited Kuwait to benefit from the vast and profitable investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He expressed these views during a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait, Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah here at the Foreign Office.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his counterpart on the economic potential of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), in particular its Special Economic Zones.

Upon arrival at the Ministry, Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah, who was accompanied by senior officials from the Kuwaiti Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Health, and Trade and Commerce, planted a sapling at the premises upholding a long-standing tradition followed by visiting dignitaries.

Thereafter, the two Foreign Ministers held delegation-level talks.

Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated him on his reappointment as the Foreign Minister of Kuwait, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in political, economic, defence, trade and investment sectors, and manpower export, and discussed ways to enhance people-to-people linkages between the two countries.

The resolve to continue close collaboration in multilateral fora, in particular the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was reaffirmed.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation with Kuwait in all fields.

Expressing satisfaction at the recently held Bilateral Political Consultations (January 2021), he reiterated the resolve to work together towards achieving mutually agreed goals.

It was agreed to convene the next (5th) Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission as soon as possible. The need for facilitating travel between Pakistan and Kuwait to provide impetus to bilateral trade was also emphasized. In this regard, the two sides resolved to achieve tangible results in the near future.

The Foreign Minister of Kuwait appreciated the positive contribution of more than one hundred thousand expatriate Pakistanis towards the development of Kuwait.

He thanked Pakistan for support and cooperation during the global pandemic, in particular in the health sector and food security of Kuwait. Foreign Minister Qureshi assured him of Pakistan’s continued cooperation.

The two Foreign Ministers also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his counterpart on the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), in particular the serious human rights violations and attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

He stressed that peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, was indispensible for durable peace and security in South Asia.

The Foreign Minister also briefed on Pakistan’s efforts in support of the Afghan peace process and stressed that the Afghan parties must seize this historic opportunity to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

Foreign Minister Qureshi acknowledged and appreciated the role of the Kuwaiti leadership in promoting regional peace and harmony, in particular the efforts of His Highness the Emir of Kuwait that helped in bridging differences among the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for all efforts aimed at enhancing solidarity and unity within the Muslim Ummah.

The Foreign Minister of Kuwait is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Qureshi. During the visit, he will call on Pakistan’s leadership and the senior officials accompanying him will meet their respective counterparts in Pakistan.