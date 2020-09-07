Pakistan considers Saudi Arabia as a confident, trust worthy friend: Khattak

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Monday said Pakistan considered Saudi Arabia as a confident and trust worthy friend and would like to continue this friendship with same space and momentum.

The minister stated this during a meeting with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky who was called on him here, said a press release.

The defence minister welcomed the dignitary and conveyed that Pakistan attaches great value to its relations with Saudi Arabia.

He said the people of Pakistan had great regard for Saudi government and its people. The two states had a remarkable history of brotherly relations.

“The scope and scale of cooperation between the two countries was very huge, therefore, we should further diversify our relations,” the minister added.

Acknowledging the existing scale of cooperation between the two states the visiting dignitary said that our relations with Pakistan were based on a mutual trust.

Therefore, we were committed to work with Pakistan and its people to further expand our brotherly relation.