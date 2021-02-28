Opposition supports horse trading, Imran stands firm on commitment to transparency: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said the whole nation knew well who stood on which side of history on important issue of transparency in the electoral system.

In a series of tweets, the minister said the opposition was supporter of the system based on rigging and a hurdle in the way of transparency, while Imran Khan stood firm with his unwavering commitment to transparency in the electoral process.

پوری قوم نے جان لیا کہ انتخابی نظام میں شفافیت کے اہم معاملے پر کون تاریخ کے کس رخ پر کھڑا ہے۔اپوزیشن دھاندلی زدہ نظام کی حامی اور شفافیت کی راہ میں دیوار بنی جبکہ عمران خان انتخابی عمل میں شفافیت کیلئے غیر متزلزل عزم کے ساتھ کھڑے ہیں۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) February 28, 2021

He said the opponents of open ballot wanted continuation of corrupt system in the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he continued, was the party which has led the struggle of transparency in system and eradication of corruption into a movement.

Shibli Faraz said the Prime Minister Imran Khan would never step back from his

struggle to achieve this objective.