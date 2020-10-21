Opposition responsible for ruining institutions with nepotism corruption: Faraz

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the leaderships of Opposition parties were responsible for ruining the institutions with nepotism and corruption.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), leaders had appointed their blue eyed persons in different institutions, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

He regretted that culture of nepotism and corruption had brought the institutions down. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was trying to weed out corruption from the society, he said.

Expressing dismay over the weak policies of the previous regimes, he said most of the institutions were found without heads in 2018.

Shibli Faraz said, “We have taken the initiatives and appointed qualified persons in Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan and State Bank of Pakistan.” In two years period of the PTI government, he said it could not remove the mess made by the leaderships of Opposition parties during the 40 years of their ruling.

Commenting on Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he said the narrative promoted by Nawaz Sharif had damaged the image of the country at international level.

The minister said that Imran Khan after coming into power had extended the friendship culture with different countries to bring investment in Pakistan.

In reply to a question about unemployment in media sector, Senator Faraz said that incumbent government had ensured transparency through its website regarding awarding advertisement to electronic and print media.

All outstanding payments had been given to owners of the electronic and print media, he added.