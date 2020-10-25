ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said that only a retrograde society like India could encourage the promotion of RSS-inspired extremist and nefarious ideology of Hindutva and Bharatiya Janata Party.

The president said this on Twitter commenting on a tweet by an Indian journalist Rana Ayyub’s tweet who shared an advertisement of a residential apartment available for rent in a posh Mumbai locality with a clear refusal for Muslims and pets.

Officially sanctioned prejudice in the 21st century. Only a decadent society, encouraged by the extremist, abhorrent philosophy of BJP/Hindutva/RSS can allow this to happen. https://t.co/d8ilXfYD7L — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 25, 2020

The president said even in the 21st century, Indian state is backing such a bigotry.

“Muslims and Pets not allowed. This is one of the most posh addresses in Mumbai, Bandra. This is 20th century India. Remind me we are not a communal nation, tell me this is not apartheid,” commented the journalist who works for The Washington Post, The New York Times and other international media outlets.

She said she had been house hunting in Bandra the last three months. Upon reading “Shaikh” as her surname, she got a call from the broker on behalf of the owner with the “most obnoxious excuse.”

Ayyub was endorsed by another journalist Vaishna Roy of The Hindu saying that while looking for a house in Chennai, the most common question she was asked whether she was Muslim. “If I had been (a Muslim), a good percentage of homes would have been unavailable for me. The brokers say, sorry madam, we don’t want to ask but owner told us to,” she said.