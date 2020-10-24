ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP): As the United Nations observed its 75th anniversary Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan reminded the world body of the unresolved dispute of Jammu and Kashmir despite being on its agenda for over seven decades.

“The 75th United Nations Day is also a somber reminder that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains unresolved, despite being on the UN’s agenda for over seven decades,” the prime minister said in message on 75th UN Anniversary.

He pointed out that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were still awaiting the fulfillment of commitment made to them by the UN to exercise their right to self-determination.

The prime minister highlighted that the situation in IIOJK had further exacerbated since India’s unilateral and unlawful actions of August 05, 2019.

Led by ‘Hindutva’ ideology, the RSS-BJP regime has continued an inhuman military siege and imposed draconian restrictions on freedom of movement and communications, he added.

“I urge the international community, especially the Security Council, to exercise its moral, legal, political and diplomatic authority to implement UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir,” he stated.

He said Pakistan joined the international community on the UN Anniversary when 75 years ago, the founding fathers came together to establish a rules-based international system to ‘save the succeeding generations from the scourge of war’.

He said while remaining at the forefront of the deliberations in the UN in supporting decolonization and advocating liberation of many states, Pakistan was proud to play its part in upholding universal values to protect and safeguard human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.

The country continues to support the right of all peoples living under foreign occupation and alien domination to self-determination, he added.

The prime minister said that Pakistan had played a critical role in preserving international peace and security, through its contribution of ‘blue helmets’ to the UN Peacekeeping Missions all around the world.

“At this historic occasion, I want to pay tribute to all men and women peacekeepers, including from Pakistan, who remain ready to serve in the most fragile and conflict-ridden areas and never hesitate to make the ultimate sacrifice for maintaining peace and security around the globe,” he said.

The prime minister observed that the UN faced many challenges amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as the rise of ultra-nationalist, populist, xenophobic and Islamophobic tendencies were being witnessed.

At the same time, he said international law and agreements were being flouted or set aside and trade barriers were being imposed and the pandemic was being ‘politicized’.

However, he said Pakistan remained committed to supporting the UN for realization of the shared objectives of maintaining international peace and security; economic and social development including the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals; and the promotion and protection of human rights for all.

“I also reaffirm Pakistan’s abiding commitment to multilateralism. Pakistan would continue to play a leading role in the United Nations for peaceful settlement of international disputes and developing friendly relations among nations based on the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, as enshrined in the UN Charter,” he concluded.