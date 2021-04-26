ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): Chairman National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday announced the opening of Covid vaccine registration for citizens who are above the age of 40.

The NCOC head after chairing the morning session wrote on twitter that the Forum has decided to initiate registration of above 40 age citizens and walk-in vaccination facility for registered above 50 age citizens.

“In today’s NCOC meeting decided to open up registration of 40 plus age citizens starting tomorrow. Also decision taken to allow walk in vaccination of all registered citizens of 50 plus age group,” Asad Umar said.

He urged the masses of the above mentioned age cohort to register themselves and encourage rest of the population to get their Covid vaccine.

The NCOC chair tweeted, “If you are 40 years or older please register and encourage others to register.”