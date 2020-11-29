ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP): The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Sunday apprised that National Covid Positivity Ratio has reached 7.01 with 2186 patients in critical situation across the country and the observance of critical patients rising at a higher pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Mirpur as 24.85 percent followed by Hyderabad 22.181 percent and Karachi 18.96 percent where 2,186 Covid patients were in critical condition across Pakistan with the number of critical patients rising at a higher pace.

The NCOC daily situational morning session was in progress. The Health experts were briefing the Forum on disease pattern, Covid spread in various areas and enforcement measures being taken to contain the pandemic.

The positivity ratio in various federating units was Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 16.58 percent, Balochistan was 9.12 percent , Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 5.56 percent, Islamabad 5.30percent , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 5.3 percent, Punjab 3.45 percent and Sindh 15.31 percent.

However, the province wise COVID Positivity Ratio was in Punjab, the major city Lahore had 4.00 percent followed by Rawalpindi 6.80 percent and Multan 2.55 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 18.96 percent, Hyderabad 22.18 percent with the highest ratio, in KP, Peshawar had 11.12 percent, in Balochistan, Quetta had 8.84 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 5.30 percent, in AJK, Mirpur 24.85 percent, Muzaffarabad 17.95 percent, in GB, Gilgit 6.77 percent.

As many as 273 Coronavirus patients were on ventilators across Pakistan including Punjab in Faisalaabad had four patients, Lahore 63, Multan 41 and Rawalpindi 25 patients were on ventilator.

In Sindh, there was no patient on ventilator in Hyderabad and Karachi had 61 patients.

In KP, there was also no patient on ventilator in Abbotabad, Peshawarhad 34 patients on ventilators.

In Balochistan, there was no patient on ventilator in Quetta whereas in ICT around 45 patients were on ventilators, in AJK and GB there were no Covid patients on ventilator.

There were around 2,186 critical patients of Coronavirus across the country where in Punjab 620 Coronavirus patients were critical, in Sindh 681 patients, in KP 488, Balochistan16, ICT 315, AJK 50 and GBhad 16 Covid patients in critical condition.

As many as 2,964 oxygenated beds were occupied by Covid patients whereas in Punjab, Faisalabad had 492 patients on oxygenated beds, Lahore had 433 beds occupied, Rawalpindi 52, Multan36, Abbotabad 84, Peshawar 709.

In Balochistan, Quettahad 811 beds occupied, ICT had 148 whereas in AJK, Mirpurhad 101 beds occupied and 57 beds in Muzaffarabad where in GB, 41 beds were occupied.