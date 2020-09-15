NA Speaker stresses for promotion of intra-party democracy in country

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser has stressed for promotion of intra-party democracy by declaring it imperative for progress and development of the country.

He was addressing a national seminar in accordance with the International Day of Democracy organized by Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Secretariat along with Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services and Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR) held here at PIPS Auditorium.

Asad Qaisar was of the view that inculcating democratic values within the parties would strengthen the democracy in the country.

He said sustained democracy was imperative for the progress and development of the country adding that continuity of the democratic process ensures and upholds basic human rights ordained in Islam and guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

MNA Riaz Fatyana highlighted the basic injunctions of democracy including the smooth deliverance of civil and political rights to the people, encouraging maximum participation and freedom to express. “Further, it makes the elected representatives fully accountable to its people and are directly or indirectly answerable to them” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwala said “Democracy, in its truest form, can only survive if it works with the consent of governed”. “It is the political and social system which promotes free and organic participation of people for state’s smooth growth and progressiveness” he said.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, said that, “Our political system has been abrupt and problematic due to many reasons, adding that the major complications faced by our region is due to a disturbed and unsettled shared history, mistrust due to political and diplomatic concerns and threats of terrorism.

MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, said that “International Day of Democracy is indeed an opportunity to reaffirm our shared commitment to protect and promote democracy”. The creation of Pakistan was the expression of the “FREE WILL” of the people, he added.

He said that democracy, thus, is the bed-rock of our beloved country and it can only flourish and prosper through the meaningful participation of its people. “Democracy is a basic right of citizenship to be exercised under conditions of freedom, equality, transparency and responsibility, with due respect for the plurality of views, and in the interest of the polity.” he said.

He said that Parliaments, all over the world, are the vanguards of these rights.” He further highlighted that “We must, therefore, highlight the important role of parliaments on this day, and celebrate their capacity and mandate to deliver on justice, peace, development and human rights.”