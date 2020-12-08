APP DigitalISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said five decades after Mangla and Tarbela, Pakistan was going to have another two big water dams – Mohmand and Bhasha.

A video shared by Prime Minister Khan on twitter showed the under-construction site with diversion tunnels, outlet portals, access tunnel and re-regulation pond.

Being built on Swat River, the Mohmand Dam will generate 800 MW of hydroelectricity, irrigate over 16,000 acres of land and contribute heavily to the socio-economic uplift of the region.

Mohmand and Bhasha dams are being constructed 50 years after Mangla and Tarbela dams

Prime Minister Imran Khan had performed the ground-breaking of Mohmand Dam on May 2, 2019.

ALSO READ  Pakistan citizen Portal – a step forward towards establishing Welfare State on pattern of Madina
PM visited site for construction of Mohmand dam in May 2019.
PM visited the site for construction of Mohmand dam in May 2019. – File photo

Besides hydropower generation, Mohmand Dam will help mitigate floods and ensure socio-economic uplift of the people of area.

The site will be lined with around 1,000 trees to maintain the balance of environment.

Other sideline projects include, installation of solar panels at high schools and mosques and development of community infrastructure.

PM offers dua after breaking ground for Mohmand Dam. The KPK Governor and Chief Minister, Defence Minister, Army Chief, former Chief Justice of Pakistan and ministers attended the ceremony.
PM offers dua after breaking ground for Mohmand Dam. The KPK Governor and Chief Minister, Defence Minister, Army Chief, former Chief Justice of Pakistan and ministers attended the ceremony. – File photo

The Diamer Bhasha is being built on Indus River near Chilas in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, 315 km from Tarbela Dam and about 40 km downstream of Chilas.

PM kicked off mega construction work at Diamer Bhasha dam site on July 15, 2020 – File photo

Prime Minister Imran Khan had kicked off the mega construction work at Diamer-Bhasha Dam on July 15 this year.

He had termed Diamer-Bhasha Dam a “window of development and opportunities for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan”.

ALSO READ  Ongoing accountability process to reach to its logical end: Firdous Ashiq

The dam will produce 4,500 inexpensive and green hydel power.

The 272-metre high, having capacity of 6.4 million acre feet water reservoir, will be the country’s third big dam after Tarbela and Mangla dams.

Report & digital compilation by Shumaila Andleeb, APP Islamabad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR