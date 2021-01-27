MNAs, MPAs from different regions call on PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Members National Assembly (MNAs) from different regions and some Members Provincial Assembly Punjab call on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

MNA Ghaus Bakhsh Mehr, in the meeting with the Prime Minister, discussed in detail the measures taken for redressal of problems of the constituency and progress of the ongoing projects.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان سے رکنِ قومی اسمبلی غوث بخش مہر کی ملاقات۔ وفاقی وزیرِ منصوبہ بندی اسد عمر اور معاونِ خصوصی سیاسی امور ملک عامر ڈوگر بھی ملاقات میں شریک ملاقات میں حلقہ کے مسائل کے حل کیلئے اٹھائے گئے اقدامات اور جاری منصوبوں پر پیش رفت پر تفصیلی گفتگو. pic.twitter.com/dkvLJn0WDL — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 27, 2021

Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar were also present in the meeting.

MNAs elected from Karachi, in the meeting with the Prime Minister, discussed the measures taken to address problems of their respective constituencies and progress of the ongoing projects.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان سے کراچی سے منتخب اراکینِ قومی اسمبلی کی ملاقات. pic.twitter.com/jKLApQIJKW — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 27, 2021

The MNAs who called on the prime minister included Muhammad Akram, Ramesh Kumar, Faheem Khan, Saifur Rehman, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Attaullah Khan, Syed Aftab Jahangir, Muhammad Aslam Khan and Engineer Muhmmad Najeeb Haroon.

Meanwhile, MNAs elected from Dera Ghazi Khan Division also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

وزیراعظم عمران خان سے ڈیرہ غازی خان ڈویژن سے منتخب اراکینِ قومی اسمبلی کی ملاقات. pic.twitter.com/34vO3sbYr6 — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 27, 2021

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar, MNAs from Dera Ghazi Khan Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Sardar Muhmmad Khan Leghari, MNAs from Rajanpur Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak, Sardar Riaz Masood Khan Mazari, MNAs from Muzaffargarh Sahbbir Ali Qureshi, Amir Talal Gopang and MNAs from LayyahAbdul Majeed Khan Niazi and Khawja Sheeraz were present in the meeting.

Measures taken for the redressal of public issues and development matters were discussed in the meeting.

In another meeting, MPAs from Punjab Malik Asad Ali Khokhar and Farooq Amanullah Dareshak discussed with the Prime Minister matters regarding redressal of problems faced by the people of their respective constituencies and development in the meeting.

وزیراعظم عمران خان سے اراکین صوبائی اسمبلی ملک اسد علی کھوکھر اور فاروق امان اللہ دریشک کی ملاقات متعلقہ حلقوں میں عوام کو درپیش مسائل کے حل اور ترقیاتی امور کے حوالے سے گفتگو pic.twitter.com/C6ijDMQ1nN — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 27, 2021

Women Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) including Rukhsana Naveed, Shanila Ruth, Robina Jameel, Nusrat Waheed, Sajida Hassan, Andleeb Abbas, Javeria Zafar Aheer, Tashfeen Safdar and Kunwal Shozeb also called on the Prime Minister. Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar was also present.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان سے خواتین اراکینِ قومی اسمبلی کی ملاقات. ملاقات میں رخسانہ نوید، شنیلہ روتھ، روبینہ جمیل، نصرت وحید، ساجدہ حسن، عندلیب عباس، جویریہ ظفر، تاشفین صفدر اورکنول شوزیب شریک تھیں۔ معاونِ خصوصی سیاسی امور ملک عامر ڈوگر بھی ملاقات میں شریک pic.twitter.com/NpoTefScGK — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 27, 2021

During the meeting, women MNAs presented proposals to the prime minister on various projects relating to education, health, climate change and public welfare.

The prime minister appreciated the proposals and assured full cooperation for implementation of the projects.

Meanwhile, current and former MNAs belonging to Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal Divisions also met Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Those who called on the prime minister included MNAs Farrukh Altaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal and former MNAs Hassan Nawaz and Sajid Nawaz.

وزیراعظم عمران خان سے پشاور، راولپنڈی اور ساہیوال ڈویژنز سے تعلق رکھنے والے موجودہ اور سابقہ اراکینِ قومی اسمبلی کی ملاقات pic.twitter.com/w8GV9Ti7sZ — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 27, 2021

Measures taken to address public issues in the respective constituencies and development matters were discussed in the meeting.