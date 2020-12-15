ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz’s intimidation and threats to media proved her towering claims of media freedom and expression as wrong and dissemble.

In a tweet, he said Maryam only liked the media, which praised her. People have not yet forgotten their media bashing and the time when some newspapers were squeezed to only a few pages during their tenure.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی حکومت آزادی اظہار کے بنیادی، آئینی اور جمہوری حق پر کامل یقین رکھتی ہے۔ہم میڈیا کے ساتھ کھڑے ہیں اور آزادی صحافت پر کوئی آنچ نہیں آنے دیں گے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) December 15, 2020

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in ensuring provision of basic constitutional and fundamental democratic right of freedom of expression.

The government was standing behind the media and would not let its emancipation be dented.