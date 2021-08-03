Khalid Mansoor appointed SAPM on CPEC affairs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 03 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Khalid Mansoor as his Special Assistant on CPEC Affairs, Ministry of Planning said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

Mansoor brings with him over four decades of experience working with multiple organizations in energy, petrochemicals, and fertilizer industries. He is expected to lead the second phase of CPEC which will focus on industrial cooperation.

Mr. Mansoor has extensive experience of working with Chinese companies and has a deep understanding of joint ventures, project development and execution with Chinese partners.

He is a well-known business leader and has served as President of Overseas Chamber of Commerce of Industry (OICCI). He has also worked closely with international financial institutions, like the World Bank, IFC, MIGA, OPIC, ADB, DEG, OFID as well as Chinese financial institutions such as China Development Bank, China Exim Bank, ICBC, Sinosure etc.

Meanwhile Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in his tweet welcomed the newly appointed SAPM.

“I welcome khalid mansoor to the team as SAPM for CPEC affairs”, he said adding that his vast corporate experience, with extensive work with Chinese companies and his direct involvement in leading some of the biggest CPEC projects makes him an ideal person to lead the next phase of CPEC.

In another tweet the minister eulogised services of the outgoing Chairman CPEC. “I want to thank Asim Saleem Bajwa for his services in moving CPEC forward and playing a vital role in broadening of the CPEC scope with a transition to second phase of CPEC”.

His dedication and commitment was a source of great strength and support, he added.

Earlier Asim Saleem Bajwa said in a tweet “I bow my head before Allah Almighty for giving me an opportunity to raise & steer the important institution of CPEC Authority as one window for all CPEC projects, charting the future direction” .

He said it would not have been possible without full confidence and support of the Prime Minister and his Government.

He said the course is set for future progression of CPEC, this journey will go on.

“My best wishes to Kahlid Mansoor, who is fully equipped to take it forward. CPEC is life line for Pakistan, it will transform us into a progressive and fully developed country InshaAllah,” he added.