Khalid Khursheed sworn in as GB CM

GILGIT, Dec 01 (APP): Barrister Khalid Khursheed of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sworn in as chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) at a simple ceremony here at the Governor Secretariat on Tuesday.

The oath was administered by GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon.

The ceremony was attended by GB Legislative Assembly Speaker Amjad Zaidi and members, government members, civil society representatives, and a large number of PTI workers.

Khalid Khursheed was elected as Leader of the House on Monday by grabbing 22 votes while the United Opposition’s candidate Amjad Hussain secured nine votes from the assembly.

The oath-taking ceremony of new GB cabinet will be held on Wednesday.