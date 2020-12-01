Khalid Khursheed sworn in as GB CM
APP19-011220 GILGIT: December 01 - Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon administering oath to newly elected Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Khan at Governor House. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain

GILGIT, Dec 01 (APP): Barrister Khalid Khursheed of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sworn in as chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) at a simple ceremony here at the Governor Secretariat on Tuesday.

The oath was administered by GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon.

The ceremony was attended by GB Legislative Assembly Speaker Amjad Zaidi and members, government members, civil society representatives, and a large number of PTI workers.

Khalid Khursheed was elected as Leader of the House on Monday by grabbing 22 votes while the United Opposition’s candidate Amjad Hussain secured nine votes from the assembly.

The oath-taking ceremony of new GB cabinet will be held on Wednesday.

ALSO READ  Punjab govt taking steps to upgrade transport system: Dr Firdous

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR